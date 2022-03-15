Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Upgraded to Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RBGLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($98.83) to GBX 7,800 ($101.43) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5,580.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $15.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $19.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.34.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through the following segments: Health, Hygiene, and Nutrition segment. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

