Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock traded up $3.30 on Tuesday, reaching $174.99. 337,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,131,722. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $460.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.15.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.