Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,351 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 12,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. UBS Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.12.

MS stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.07. 507,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,218,969. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.60. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

