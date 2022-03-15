Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,501 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 12,398 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.93.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $3.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.85. The stock had a trading volume of 541,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,979,530. The company has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.46. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $78.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.