Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 3,453 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,830,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,249,000 after buying an additional 3,515,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,331,000 after buying an additional 1,710,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,767,000 after buying an additional 1,477,599 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Williams Companies by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,076,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WMB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.11. 317,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,301,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $34.39.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 137.10%.

Williams Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.