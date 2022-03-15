Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 435 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,933,000 after buying an additional 2,696,215 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,700,000 after purchasing an additional 526,410 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,182,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,890,000 after purchasing an additional 128,859 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,088. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.57, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $68.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEG. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

