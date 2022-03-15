Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Short Interest Up 46.5% in February

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,096,300 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the February 13th total of 4,161,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,365,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

RLFTF traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,049,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,827. Relief Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, provides patients with therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet medical need. The company focuses on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical use and either initial human activity with efficacy data or a strong scientific rationale.

