Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Short Interest Update

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the February 13th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Relmada Therapeutics stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.25. 183,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,780. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a market cap of $587.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.39.

RLMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLMD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

