Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.341 per share by the bank on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Republic Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 8.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Republic Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

RBCAA stock opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. Republic Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.69 and a 12 month high of $57.62. The company has a market capitalization of $922.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.42.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RBCAA shares. StockNews.com raised Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Republic Bancorp in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Republic Bancorp news, CEO Steve Trager sold 77,366 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $3,745,288.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura M. Douglas sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $25,224.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,388,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 25.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

