Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lazydays Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lazydays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Lazydays’ FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

LAZY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lazydays from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of LAZY stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Lazydays has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $243.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.83 per share, with a total value of $70,852.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Lazydays by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Lazydays by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lazydays by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lazydays by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

