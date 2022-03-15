Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON: LSEG) recently:

3/11/2022 – London Stock Exchange Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a £103 ($133.94) price target on the stock.

3/4/2022 – London Stock Exchange Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 7,500 ($97.53) price target on the stock.

3/3/2022 – London Stock Exchange Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 9,500 ($123.54) price target on the stock.

3/3/2022 – London Stock Exchange Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a £100 ($130.04) price target on the stock.

2/17/2022 – London Stock Exchange Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 7,500 ($97.53) price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – London Stock Exchange Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 9,500 ($123.54) price target on the stock.

2/9/2022 – London Stock Exchange Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2022 – London Stock Exchange Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/3/2022 – London Stock Exchange Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from £110 ($143.04) to GBX 9,500 ($123.54). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – London Stock Exchange Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 8,959 ($116.50) to GBX 9,050 ($117.69). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – London Stock Exchange Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 7,500 ($97.53) price target on the stock.

1/24/2022 – London Stock Exchange Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a £100 ($130.04) price target on the stock.

London Stock Exchange Group stock traded down GBX 76 ($0.99) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 7,642 ($99.38). 202,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,710. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,076.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,244.23. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 6,230 ($81.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,298 ($107.91). The firm has a market cap of £42.59 billion and a PE ratio of 13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get London Stock Exchange Group plc alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.13%.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Tsega Gebreyes bought 1,200 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,086 ($92.15) per share, with a total value of £85,032 ($110,574.77). Also, insider Kathleen DeRose purchased 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,932 ($90.14) per share, for a total transaction of £15,250.40 ($19,831.47).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.