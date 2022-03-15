RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at B. Riley

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RFIL has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RF Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RF Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of RFIL opened at $6.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63.

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 3.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali purchased 7,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $58,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,582.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,381 shares of company stock worth $159,763 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RF Industries by 22,258.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 36,917 shares during the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

