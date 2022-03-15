Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $47.61

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$47.61 and last traded at C$47.73, with a volume of 958 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$513.13 million and a P/E ratio of 12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.90%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

