RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) Trading Down 6.3%

RIV Capital Inc. (TSE:RIV – Get Rating) fell 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.50. 544,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 403,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.54. The firm has a market cap of C$213.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 117.80, a current ratio of 118.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
RIV Capital Company Profile (TSE:RIV)
