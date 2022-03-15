RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ) Announces $0.10 Annual Dividend

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
RMMZ opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $20.50.
