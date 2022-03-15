Riverview Trust Co Lowers Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Riverview Trust Co cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $60.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $66.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $569,312.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,489 shares of company stock worth $5,168,590. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

