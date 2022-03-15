Riverview Trust Co Purchases 1,864 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 284.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in BCE were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. FMR LLC increased its position in BCE by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,354,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 74.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 19.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,470,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,521,000 after acquiring an additional 235,749 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.20.

BCE opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average is $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. BCE’s payout ratio is 113.39%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

