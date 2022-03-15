Riverview Trust Co Trims Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 293,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,446,000 after acquiring an additional 43,589 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $1,069,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW opened at $206.15 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $202.79 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.75.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

