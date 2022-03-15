Riverview Trust Co Trims Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Riverview Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.1% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

NYSE MRK opened at $77.78 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $196.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

