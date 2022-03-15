RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $11.50 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $1.49, but opened at $1.41. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 175,878 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLX. IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter worth $234,269,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 220.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,346,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,043,000 after buying an additional 16,737,889 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $17,159,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the third quarter valued at $18,068,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 91.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,754,000 after buying an additional 2,880,438 shares during the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $298.84 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.91%. Analysts anticipate that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

