RM plc (RM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on April 29th

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from RM’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:RM opened at GBX 156.75 ($2.04) on Tuesday. RM has a one year low of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 260 ($3.38). The firm has a market cap of £131.47 million and a PE ratio of 31.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 175.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.86.
RM Company Profile (Get Rating)
