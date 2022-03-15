RM plc (RM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on April 29th

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from RM’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:RM opened at GBX 156.75 ($2.04) on Tuesday. RM has a one year low of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 260 ($3.38). The firm has a market cap of £131.47 million and a PE ratio of 31.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 175.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.86.

Get RM alerts:

RM Company Profile (Get Rating)

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.