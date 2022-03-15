RM plc (RM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on April 29th

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

RM plc (LON:RMGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from RM’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:RM opened at GBX 156.75 ($2.04) on Tuesday. RM has a one year low of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 260 ($3.38). The firm has a market cap of £131.47 million and a PE ratio of 31.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 175.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.86.

RM Company Profile (Get Rating)

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for RM (LON:RM)

Receive News & Ratings for RM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.