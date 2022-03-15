Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is $0.01. Roku posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 127.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $325.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.62.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $11,062,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 485,946 shares of company stock valued at $86,240,074. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its stake in Roku by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.41. The stock had a trading volume of 339,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,298,305. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.90. Roku has a 1-year low of $99.24 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

