Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $53.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ovintiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ovintiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.96.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $43.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $50.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 3.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

