Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) Price Target to C$42.00

Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MAGTF. CIBC initiated coverage on Magnet Forensics in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Magnet Forensics from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

OTC MAGTF opened at $19.63 on Friday. Magnet Forensics has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $46.25.

Magnet Forensics Inc develops data analytics software used for digital forensics investigations to public sector and private enterprises in Canada and internationally. It offers Magnet AXIOM, a digital investigations platform to recover analyze, and report on digital evidence from smartphones, cloud services, IoT devices, and third-party images; Magnet AXIOM CYBER, a digital forensics and incident response solution for businesses that need to perform remote acquisitions, and collect and analyze evidence from computers, cloud, and mobile devices; and Magnet OUTRIDER, a digital evidence triage tool used at crime scenes to scan digital media for the presence of CSAM.

