Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) Price Target to C$42.00

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTFGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MAGTF. CIBC initiated coverage on Magnet Forensics in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Magnet Forensics from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

OTC MAGTF opened at $19.63 on Friday. Magnet Forensics has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $46.25.

Magnet Forensics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnet Forensics Inc develops data analytics software used for digital forensics investigations to public sector and private enterprises in Canada and internationally. It offers Magnet AXIOM, a digital investigations platform to recover analyze, and report on digital evidence from smartphones, cloud services, IoT devices, and third-party images; Magnet AXIOM CYBER, a digital forensics and incident response solution for businesses that need to perform remote acquisitions, and collect and analyze evidence from computers, cloud, and mobile devices; and Magnet OUTRIDER, a digital evidence triage tool used at crime scenes to scan digital media for the presence of CSAM.

