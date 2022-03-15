Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Position Raised by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 23,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RY opened at $108.47 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $91.14 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.26 and a 200-day moving average of $106.37.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.944 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RY shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

