Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 377.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average of $39.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.38%.

About FirstEnergy (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.