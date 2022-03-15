Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 154.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 48.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Yandex by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.53. Yandex has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $87.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.91.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YNDX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

