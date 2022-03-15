Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,479 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,967 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Splunk by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,085,421,000 after buying an additional 633,510 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 34.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,285,000 after acquiring an additional 358,205 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Splunk by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,261,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $182,583,000 after purchasing an additional 77,175 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $139,067,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4,345.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 656,787 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $90,683,000 after purchasing an additional 642,011 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.83.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,005 shares of company stock worth $239,773. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $110.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.14. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 104.67% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

