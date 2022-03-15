Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,692 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,321,000 after acquiring an additional 774,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,361,000 after purchasing an additional 490,211 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 203.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 374,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,333,000 after purchasing an additional 250,932 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 73.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,725,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 318,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,087,000 after buying an additional 104,273 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR opened at $143.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.59. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.58 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

