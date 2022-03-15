Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,623 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $166.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.26 and a 200-day moving average of $193.24. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.35 and a 12-month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

