Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,682,000 after purchasing an additional 182,958 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 558,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $107,153,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total value of $1,612,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $7,738,725. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWKS opened at $120.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.61 and its 200-day moving average is $156.37. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.99 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.74.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

