Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $98.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.39 and a 52 week high of $155.98.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citic Securities initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.18.

About CarMax (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.