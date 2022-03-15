SAFE DEAL (SFD) Reaches Market Cap of $2.11 Million

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $230,037.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00004077 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00044706 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.39 or 0.06548306 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,640.88 or 0.99800108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00040348 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,732,401 coins and its circulating supply is 1,339,059 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

