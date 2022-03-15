SafeBlast Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 15th. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $247,504.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,823.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.14 or 0.00734470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.84 or 0.00192771 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00024926 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

