salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.930-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.37 billion-$7.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.26 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.620-$4.640 EPS.
NYSE:CRM traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.71. 130,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,864,974. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.31 and its 200-day moving average is $255.18. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $90,750.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total value of $687,100.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,998 shares of company stock worth $41,252,644 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com (Get Rating)
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
