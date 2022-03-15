salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.930-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.37 billion-$7.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.26 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.620-$4.640 EPS.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.71. 130,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,864,974. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.31 and its 200-day moving average is $255.18. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $90,750.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total value of $687,100.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,998 shares of company stock worth $41,252,644 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

