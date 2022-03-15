Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.10

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 46491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 161.05%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 81,187 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $694,148.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 24,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 176,775 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 54,899 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

