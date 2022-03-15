Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 16,738 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,738 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTCH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Farfetch from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Farfetch from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $62.48.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.53) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

