Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sasol were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 1,512.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

SSL stock opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. Sasol Limited has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.46.

SSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

