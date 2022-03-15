Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Scholastic from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $41.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 0.78. Scholastic has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $43.71.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $524.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Scholastic by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,731,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,060,000 after buying an additional 142,701 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Scholastic by 1.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,337,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,687,000 after buying an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Scholastic by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,824,000 after buying an additional 28,998 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Scholastic by 19.3% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 578,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after buying an additional 93,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Scholastic by 8.3% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 521,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,575,000 after buying an additional 39,742 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

