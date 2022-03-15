Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $56,000 Holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,343 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 24.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 6.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 28.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

SDC stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $796.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.06 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 234.88% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SDC shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

