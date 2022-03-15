Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

