Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Position Lessened by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $974,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 323,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 7,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.11. 121,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,337. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.96 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.00.

