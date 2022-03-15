Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 120.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,954 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 3.1% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 223,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 166,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $899,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.01 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.32.

