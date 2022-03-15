Scotiabank Increases Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$116.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on L. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$110.30.

Shares of L traded down C$1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$112.76. The stock had a trading volume of 481,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,895. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$66.11 and a 1-year high of C$116.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$101.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$96.37. The company has a market cap of C$37.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 23,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.81, for a total transaction of C$2,415,107.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,228,174.70. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 35,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.31, for a total transaction of C$3,541,922.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,636 shares in the company, valued at C$18,236,028.07. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,960 shares of company stock valued at $10,661,967.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

