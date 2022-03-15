SEGRO’s (SGRO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,545 ($20.09) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($22.43) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($19.51) to GBX 1,560 ($20.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($17.23) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,385 ($18.01) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,402.91 ($18.24).

LON:SGRO opened at GBX 1,294 ($16.83) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,287.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,307.16. SEGRO has a one year low of GBX 891.56 ($11.59) and a one year high of GBX 1,508 ($19.61). The firm has a market cap of £15.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a GBX 16.90 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $7.40. This represents a yield of 1.32%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.07%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

