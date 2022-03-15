SEGRO’s (SGRO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,545 ($20.09) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($22.43) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($19.51) to GBX 1,560 ($20.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($17.23) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,385 ($18.01) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,402.91 ($18.24).
LON:SGRO opened at GBX 1,294 ($16.83) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,287.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,307.16. SEGRO has a one year low of GBX 891.56 ($11.59) and a one year high of GBX 1,508 ($19.61). The firm has a market cap of £15.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68.
About SEGRO (Get Rating)
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
Read More
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.