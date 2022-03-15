Selecta Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

SELB stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $171.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 74,617 shares in the last quarter. NanoDimension Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $11,892,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 774,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 174,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 19,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 211,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $631,458.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 13,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $42,014.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

