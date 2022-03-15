Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sema4 updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SMFR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 45,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,859. Sema4 has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96.

In related news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $82,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $78,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,015 shares of company stock worth $184,199.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sema4 during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Sema4 during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMFR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

