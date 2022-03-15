Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,973,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,951,000 after purchasing an additional 299,217 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 15,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,296 shares of company stock worth $860,070. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $153.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $157.07.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

Sempra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.