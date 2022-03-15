Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Shares of SENX stock opened at GBX 2.15 ($0.03) on Monday. Serinus Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05). The firm has a market cap of £24.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.68.
About Serinus Energy (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.