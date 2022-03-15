Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of SENX stock opened at GBX 2.15 ($0.03) on Monday. Serinus Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05). The firm has a market cap of £24.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.68.

Get Serinus Energy alerts:

About Serinus Energy (Get Rating)

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.