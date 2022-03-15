Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENXGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of SENX stock opened at GBX 2.15 ($0.03) on Monday. Serinus Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05). The firm has a market cap of £24.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.68.

Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

