ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in ServiceNow by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,422,000 after purchasing an additional 395,021 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 60.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 808,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $503,003,000 after purchasing an additional 304,079 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in ServiceNow by 118.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 385,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,968,000 after purchasing an additional 209,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total transaction of $370,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $495.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $558.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $620.54. The company has a market cap of $99.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

